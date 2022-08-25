Welland opens new inclusive splash pad

Welland has officially opened its newest splash pad for families to enjoy.

The City of Welland and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities celebrated the grand opening of the inclusive splash pad at the Rotary Club of Welland Park.

The pad is strategically designed so children of all abilities can play together.

“The City of Welland is grateful for this generous donation from Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities,” said Rob Axiak, Director of Community Services. “Our community will greatly benefit from this unique and inclusive addition to our splash pads here in Welland, situated in the heart of our city at the Rotary Club of Welland Park.

“Through play, kids have the opportunity to develop valuable life skills such as teamwork, confidence and creativity,” said Marco Di Buono, Chief Operating Officer, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities. “We are proud to partner with our Canadian Tire Dealers and the City of Welland to bring the power of inclusive play to the Rotary Club of Welland Park.”