Welland pays tribute to former Mayor, MP, and owner of Sunnyside Dairy

Flags will be lowered at all Welland facilities this week to pay tribute to a former MP and Mayor.

Allan Pietz, who served as Welland’s mayor from 1965 to 1978 and as a Conservative Member of Parliament from 1984 to 1988 died on April 23rd.

He finished his political career as a regional councillor representing Welland.

Pietz was well-known in the community as the owner/operator of Sunnyside Dairy.

The City of Welland offers its condolences to the Pietz family and will lower flags on Wednesday.

Click here to see Mr. Pietz's obituary.

