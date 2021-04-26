Welland pays tribute to former Mayor, MP, and owner of Sunnyside Dairy
Flags will be lowered at all Welland facilities this week to pay tribute to a former MP and Mayor.
Allan Pietz, who served as Welland’s mayor from 1965 to 1978 and as a Conservative Member of Parliament from 1984 to 1988 died on April 23rd.
He finished his political career as a regional councillor representing Welland.
Pietz was well-known in the community as the owner/operator of Sunnyside Dairy.
The City of Welland offers its condolences to the Pietz family and will lower flags on Wednesday.
