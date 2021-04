Welland is getting ready for its annual Tulip Bulb Giveaway.

The event will take place at the Quaker Road Sports Complex to allow staff more space for the drive-up giveaway.

Parks staff will be on-site to organize a consistent flow of vehicles.

Residents will enter on the east side of the parking lot, drive up to the site, and receive one bag of tulip bulbs per vehicle.

The giveaway will happen Friday, May 21st, from 7-9:30 a.m or until quantities last.