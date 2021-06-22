Welland prepares to reopen three public pools

Welland is getting ready to re-open all three pools.

The Rosie Smith Memorial Pool and Memorial Park Pool will open this Friday while the Maple Park Pool opens on Canada Day.

Recreation and Culture Ambassadors will be on-hand to ensure all COVID-19 protocols are being followed.

Cleaning breaks have been scheduled every 90 minutes and hard surface areas will be regularly cleaned as well.

The number of people at the pool will be restricted to allow for physical distancing and time limits may be imposed to allow more people to use the pools.

Washrooms and change rooms are open but there is no storage available for belongings.

The children's wading pools at Rosie Smith and Maple Park will remain closed until further notice.

