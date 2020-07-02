iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Welland preparing to open Rosie Smith Memorial Swimming Pool and splash pads

CKTB - NEWS - Pool child swimming

The city of Welland is getting ready to reopen the Rosie Smith Memorial Swimming Pool and the splash pads.

The pool was originally scheduled to open tomorrow, but due to public safety measures and staffing requirements, the opening has been pushed back to July 10th.

The changing rooms will remain closed, but the public washrooms will be open.

Staff will also be limiting the amount of people allowed to use the pool at one time to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.

All three of the city's splash pads will be opening the next day, on July 11th.

Staff will be on hand to ensure physical distancing measures are followed.
 

Considerate
Considerate_300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1575481424&size=Large

    Weekly Women's Health Show

    Matt Holmes Speaks with Irene Hogan - Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues 
  • image.jpg?t=1556719722&size=Large

    BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK

    Tim talks with Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University Marvin Ryder. 
  • image.jpg?t=1556719722&size=Large

    Are people still going to hotels?

    Tim is joined by Brian Vaughan, Global Account Manager for Choice Hotels Canada, to tell us about the impact Covid-19 is having on the hotel industry.  