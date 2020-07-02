Welland preparing to open Rosie Smith Memorial Swimming Pool and splash pads

The city of Welland is getting ready to reopen the Rosie Smith Memorial Swimming Pool and the splash pads.

The pool was originally scheduled to open tomorrow, but due to public safety measures and staffing requirements, the opening has been pushed back to July 10th.

The changing rooms will remain closed, but the public washrooms will be open.

Staff will also be limiting the amount of people allowed to use the pool at one time to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.

All three of the city's splash pads will be opening the next day, on July 11th.

Staff will be on hand to ensure physical distancing measures are followed.

