Welland property owner fined $23,000 under Ontario Fire Code

A Welland property owner has been fined $23,000 for fire code violations.

During the summer and fall of 2019, Welland Fire and Emergency Services conducted inspections at 309 Bertie Street, a building offering supportive living.

During the inspection, officials noticed some smoke alarms were not working, some had expired, and ways to exit the building in the event of an emergency were not being kept in good repair.

Due to the condition of the building and the danger to the residents, Welland Fire and Emergency Service launched a prosecution against the property owner and Corporate Director.

A Provincial Offences Court has found the corporate ownership and director guilty on several Ontario Fire Code counts and issued the fine in addition to a victim fine surcharge of 25 percent and court costs.

Welland Fire officials say they have had past dealings with the property to ensure the safety of residents and staff.

The same property was fined $35,000 in 2019 for a separate Fire Code violation.