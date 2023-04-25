Welland property owner fined after turning commercial space into apartments illegally

A Welland property owner is facing a $12,000 fine for fire offences.

Welland Fire and Emergency Services continues to deal with 'ongoing fire safety issues' at 69 Southworth Street following the discovery that the commercial building had been illegally converted into residential apartments.

Officials say no building permits were obtained and the units did not have proper working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

The property owner was ordered to stop using the units as apartments, and receive the proper permits and safety measures.

Earlier this month the property owner was convicted and fined $12,500, including court costs and fine victim surcharge in Provincial Offences Court.

The fine is in addition to a conviction and fine of $5,000 in August 2022 related to the initial inspection.

Welland is working with the Fire Marshal's office on next steps to be taken at this property.

Welland fire is reminding landlords that Fire Code offences will not be tolerated.