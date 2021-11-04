Welland Public Transit introducing reduced fare for qualified low-income passengers

Public transit is going to cost less for some Welland residents starting in the new year.

The city has announced plans for a reduced fare structure for qualified low-income passengers actively registered with the Ontario Disability Support Program starting January 1st.

The Hope Centre will be selling and distributing the passes for people who qualify. The pass will not look any different than a regularly priced pass.

The new passes will cost $50 compared to the $85 31-day municipal pass.

Since Welland Transit implemented swipe card passes in 2019, punch-style passes will no longer be accepted after December 31st.