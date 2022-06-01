Welland ready to welcome public back to council chambers

Welland is set to welcome the public back to in-person council meetings.

The city hall chambers have been closed since the beginning of the pandemic but will once again welcome the public on June 7th.

It will be open to full capacity but Clerk Tara Stephens says, "We encourage those wishing to view meetings to continue to do so online and for those in attendance to remain mindful of distancing."

There will also be a few changes to the operations and procedures including:

- Prior to the closed session of Council beginning, security will place signage at the base of the stairs on the main level and in the hall on the second level leading to Council Chambers advising that Council Chambers are closed to the public.

- Security will advise members of the public to remain in the Civic reception area on the main level until Council Chambers are open to the public.

- At the end of the closed session, a message will be sent to security from the clerk via a texting app.

- Security will change the signage advising that Council Chambers is open to the public

- Security will advise any of the public that is waiting in the Civic Reception area that Council Chambers are open.

The city will continue to stream all meetings online.