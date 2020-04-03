Welland releases number for COVID complaints, and adjusts transit schedule

The City of Welland is making additional adjustments to programming and services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials say Transit Services will operate 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7 days per week, on the ‘Community Bus’ routes effective Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Until further notice, all Niagara Region Transit service operates on the hourly frequency Saturday service, Monday to Saturday.

Effective Monday, April 6, 2020, the Port Colborne Community routes will commence at 8 a.m. and operate until 6 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Seating will be limited to approximately 10 customers to ensure physical distancing.

Customers will be asked to board at the rear doors and passengers requiring a mobility device will be accommodated at the front doors.

There will be no fares required by our customers until further notice.

Services remain operational for those requiring transportation to essential services (medical, pharmaceutical, employment, caregiver) and thus, all other trips should be avoided at this time.

Retail rate increases for Water/Wastewater billings, normally scheduled for April, May and June billings, will be deferred until the billing cycle commencing July 1, 2020, to provide additional financial relief to our residents and businesses.

Officials also reminding residents that by-law staff are working closely with the Niagara Regional Police Service to enforce Provincial Orders.

Upon receiving a complaint, By-law enforcement staff will follow up with homeowners/business owners and advise them of the Order.

If you observe any violation of a Provincial Order, please contact the City’s Bylaw Division directly at 905-735-1700 ext. 2224 or by email to bylaw_enforc@welland.ca.

The By-law Enforcement Team is available Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. If a violation occurs outside of these hours, please contact Niagara Regional Police Service at the non-emergency number 905-688-4111.