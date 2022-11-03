Welland reminding residents not to drive vehicles like ATVs on public parks and trails

Welland is reminding residents that it's illegal to use motorized vehicles on public parks and trails.

Those caught breaking the by-law face a $500 fine for the first offence, and then subsequent offences carry a $1,000 fine.

Officials say vehicles like ATVs, can cause damage to the natural state of the areas and pose dangers to those using these areas on foot.

The by-law bans all automobiles, motorcycles, motor-assisted bicycles, scooters, trail bikes, dune buggies, mini-bikes, go-carts, trailers, traction engines, farm tractors, all-terrain vehicles (ATV), motorized snow vehicles, and any other vehicles drawn, propelled, or driven by a power whatsoever.

“Use of motorized vehicles in our parks and on our trails creates a safety risk for everyone,” said Rob Axiak, director of community services. “Our parks and trails are critical pieces of social infrastructure, and motorized vehicles cause damage to the landscape. The City will not tolerate the sense of unease motorized vehicles create on trails for the rest of the community.”

Signage is up at parks and trails, and city staff continue to monitor areas where unlawful motorized vehicle usage is reported.



Anyone with questions or who would like to report a concern should contact the Niagara Regional Police.