Welland reminds residents of fireworks bylaw

Welland is reminding residents of the city's bylaw rules when it comes to fireworks.

Fire officials say fireworks can't be set off on public property, including parks and open fields/spaces in the city.

Fireworks are only permitted on Victoria Day and Canada Day as well as three days preceding Victoria Day and Canada Day.

Anyone caught breaking the bylaw could be fined up to $5000.

At no cost, residents can anonymously report fireworks violations while the fireworks are happening by calling 911 and asking for the Fire Department to respond.

During business hours, you can file a complaint either by phone to 905-735-1700 ext. 2403 or by email to fire@welland.ca.