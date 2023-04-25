Welland residents asked to provide feedback on city's draft strategic plan before it's finalized

The City of Welland is looking for public feedback on its draft Strategic Plan for the next four years.

Mayor Frank Campion says the plan is a critical document that will guide the city's future.

"We want to ensure that it reflects the needs and aspirations of all. I encourage everyone to take the time to provide their input and help us build a stronger, more vibrant community."

Community open houses will be held Monday, May 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Community Room at City Hall, Wednesday, May 10, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Welland Community Centre, and Thursday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Seaway Mall.

There's also an online survey that will receive feedback until May 17th.

The final plan will go before council in June.