Welland residents asked to provide feedback on parks designs
Welland residents are being asked to weigh in on new playground designs for several parks in the city.
An online survey has been launched, asking residents what they would like the parks to look like and what kind of equipment should be included.
Designs for Elmwood, Chippawa, Cooks Mills, and Glenwood parks are available for review.
Four different companies have submitted examples for consideration.
Public feedback will be gathered until the end of the month through yourchannel.welland.ca
