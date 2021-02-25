Welland responds to post detailing what it's like to be homeless in the city
The city of Welland is responding to a viral Facebook post detailing what it was like to be homeless in the city.
Jamie Mattiazzo spent 24 hrs on the streets of the Rose City without money, food, or a cell phone.
He describes the frustration local homeless people experience trying to access warmth, food and shelter. His Facebook post describing his experience has since been shared over 500 times.
The city of Welland says it recognizes the need to further inform the community that the Main Street Bus Terminal is currently available as a Warming Centre for those in need.
Also say staff have been undergoing information sessions as well as working with our Niagara Region partners to ensure those who require assistance can get the information and support they need.
"Warming Centres are traditionally activated when an Extreme Cold Weather Alert (ECWA) is issued based on a forecast from Environment and Climate Change Canada of minus 15 degrees Celsius or colder. While the temperature forecast may not always reach this threshold, the City has deemed the Welland Transit Terminal an activate Warming Station during hours of operation."
They say community members who are concerned about an individual or individuals who they have encountered who are homeless and unsheltered to call 2-1-1.
Welland Transit Terminal (160 East Main Street) general hours of operation:
Monday to Saturday 8 am – 8 pm
Sunday 10 am – 5 pm
We decided to participate in Coldest Night of the Year a little different this year. This is long and not even...Posted by Jamie Mattiazzo on Monday, February 22, 2021
