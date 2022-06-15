Welland Rose Festival returns this weekend

The Welland Rose Festival is returning this weekend after a two-year break due to COVID-19.

The 60th anniversary of the festival will be celebrated this Father's Day weekend.

Days in the Park will be running for three days from June 17th to the 19th, the traditional Street Dance will be held on Saturday, and the Grande Parade will be on Father's Day, June 19th.

Click here for more details on the events.

East Main Street and King Street in Welland will be closed on Sunday between 12:30pm and 3:00pm for the Welland Rose Festival Parade.