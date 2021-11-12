Welland's community engagement platform redesigned and rebranded
Welland's community engagement platform is getting a redesign and rebrand.
Formerly known as YourChannel, the platform is now known as EngageWelland.
The interactive space will give residents a chance to share feedback, ideas, and ask questions about the City's projects.
The newly redesigned page includes a how-to video, FAQs, and contact information for city staff.
