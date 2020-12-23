Welland's Deputy Fire Chief secures top job

Welland's Deputy Fire Chief is being promoted to the top spot.

Adam Eckhart has been working as the Acting Fire Chief since the end of September when Brian Kennedy retired.

Council approved his appointment to Chief during yesterday's council meeting.

Eckhart has been with the city of Welland since August 2002 when he began working as a probationary firefighter.

Over the years he has spent time as a Training Officer and Director of Training before taking over the Deputy Chief position in October of 2016.