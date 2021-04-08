Welland's Francophone community gets $2M in fed funding for centre

$2M in federal funding will go towards a new Francophone community centre in Welland.

The federal government making the funding announcement today for the construction of a community and cultural centre in Foyer Richelieu Welland.

Officials say the centre will allow residents to benefit from a wide range of community, cultural and social activities and services in French including a hospice program, and drop-in groups.

Welland's Francophone community is more than 100 years old.

Officials say today's funding will ensure that seniors and their caregivers receive the recognition, respect and support they deserve.