Welland's Francophone community gets $2M in fed funding for centre
$2M in federal funding will go towards a new Francophone community centre in Welland.
The federal government making the funding announcement today for the construction of a community and cultural centre in Foyer Richelieu Welland.
Officials say the centre will allow residents to benefit from a wide range of community, cultural and social activities and services in French including a hospice program, and drop-in groups.
Welland's Francophone community is more than 100 years old.
Officials say today's funding will ensure that seniors and their caregivers receive the recognition, respect and support they deserve.
"By supporting the growth of Foyer Richelieu Welland, a leader in Welland's network of Francophone institutions that recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, our government is reaffirming its support for Canada's minority Francophone communities." The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages
"The Francophone community in Niagara Centre will benefit from the renewed momentum this infrastructure project will generate. La Foyer Richelieu Welland has become a national model for community services for Francophone seniors. This expansion will allow them to offer enhanced services and enable them to continue to be a community within a community. I look forward to continuing to work with Sean Keays and his team on this new investment that will contribute to the growth of la Foyer Richelieu and the overall community." Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament (Niagara Centre)
