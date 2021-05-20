Welland's historical Central Fire Hall will be preserved

A group in Welland will be getting $500,000 over three years to restore the historical Central Fire Hall.

Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault announced the funding yesterday to preserve and repurpose the fire station to create a multi-purpose community centre.

The station will provide information about the history of firefighting and other services in the region as well as a gathering space.

Original fixtures from 1920 will be on display alongside a hall of honour and rentable office space for not-for-profit cultural groups and artists.

The volunteer based Central Station Education Initiative will work with the city and oversee the renovations.

The funding comes from the Legacy Fund component of the Building Community through Arts and Heritage program.