Welland's Mayor hosting annual fundraising breakfast this morning

Frank Campion

Welland's mayor will be giving his yearly city update during a special breakfast this morning.

Frank Campion is hosting the annual event at the Blue Star Restaurant this morning to highlight the success stories of last year and provide a roadmap for where the city is going.

The fundraising breakfast is being called '2020 Vision: Welland Looking Back.'

It is a sold out event.

