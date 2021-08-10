Welland's new ward 3 rep wants to tackle speed and waterfront development

Welland's newly elected councillor wants to tackle speed control on some busy city streets.

John Mastroianni joining CKTB's Tom McConnell this afternoon saying he would like to work with Niagara Regional Police to target speeders on Riverside Drive, Colbeck Drive and Fitch Street.

He also says more attention can be paid to the waterfront along the canal.

"We are good at enticing people to come to Welland, but maybe turn our attention to more economic development."

When asked if he was worried about being harassed, Mastroianni says there are about a dozen people causing issues online, but he's not worried.

"This isn't my first rodeo, I've had people call me everything."

He represents Ward 3 along with Councillor John Chiocchio.

When asked about their relationship, he says it's fair to say they don't get along.

Mastroianni garnered 712 votes in the by-election, approximately 35 percent of the total votes cast.

According to the initial count, his next closet opponent, Steve Soos, earned 386 votes.

City staff say only 24.95 percent of eligible Ward 3 voters cast a ballot.

Once the clerk makes the count official, Mastroianni is set to swear the oath of office before the September 7th council meeting.

He will be filling the seat left vacant by former councillor Lucas Spinosa who stepped away citing persistent harassment of friends, family, and his staff members.

Mastroianni is a former Regional Councillor and City Councillor.