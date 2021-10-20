Welland's vax policy requires staff, councillors to be fully vaxxed or undergo twice weekly tests

Welland has adopted a vaccine policy that will apply to all city employees, councillors attending in-person meetings, contractors, and vendors.

The policy was passed at last night's council meeting, and required proof of vaccination by November 19th.

For those not fully vaccinated, including those with a medical or Human Rights Code exemption or those who do not wish to disclose their vaccination status, a negative Rapid Antigen Screening test must be submitted twice a week beginning December 2nd.

Failure or refusal to follow the policy will result in an employee being placed on an unpaid leave of absence for a maximum of six weeks.

Those on leave may not use vacation, lieu, or other credits during this leave of absence.

Continued failure and refusal to adhere to the terms of this policy will result in further discipline up to and including dismissal.

“We designed this policy to protect our staff and keep them safe and healthy while working,” said CAO Steve Zorbas. “This policy went through several revisions before being presented to Council, and ultimately what we arrived at was a policy that allows everyone to continue working safely and with as little disruption as possible.”