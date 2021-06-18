Welland's Ward 3 by-election candidates given COVID-19 safe campaign guidelines
It may be a strange campaigning experience for candidates in the Welland Ward 3 by-election.
The city has put forward COVID-19 safe campaign guidelines for candidates considering going door-to-door.
Candidates must complete daily screening sheets before going out, wear masks and consider wearing eye protection, maintain approximately 8 feet of distance from electors, keep a bottle of hand sanitizer on them, and use sanitizing wipes on any surfaces they touch.
Nominations for the by-election close on June 25th with voting day scheduled for August 9th.
The seat was vacated by Lucas Spinosa after he, his family, friends, and staff experienced persistent harassment.
-
ROUNDTABLE Marty Mako and Ted MouradianROUNDTABLE Marty Mako and Ted Mouradian
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *Luca (direct-to-streaming on Disney+) *The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (in theatres) *Censor (VOD)
-
Navigating summer downtown closuresPedestrians will take over downtown St. Catharines this afternoon as summer street closures return. Tim talks to Councillor Mat Siscoe on how things are changing a bit based on feedback from last year.