Welland's Ward 3 by-election candidates given COVID-19 safe campaign guidelines

It may be a strange campaigning experience for candidates in the Welland Ward 3 by-election.

The city has put forward COVID-19 safe campaign guidelines for candidates considering going door-to-door.

Candidates must complete daily screening sheets before going out, wear masks and consider wearing eye protection, maintain approximately 8 feet of distance from electors, keep a bottle of hand sanitizer on them, and use sanitizing wipes on any surfaces they touch.

Nominations for the by-election close on June 25th with voting day scheduled for August 9th.

The seat was vacated by Lucas Spinosa after he, his family, friends, and staff experienced persistent harassment.