Welland school getting $10M for addition to create more classrooms and child care spaces

A Welland school is getting a $10M makeover.

The Ontario government has announced $10.4 million to put an addition on to Quaker Road Public School.

It will help create of 331 student spaces and 49 licensed child care spaces.

"The new addition at Quaker Road Public School in Welland is great news for Niagara," said Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff. "This investment will provide choice and flexibility for families and new opportunities for the children of Welland. Our government remains strongly committed to investing in our schools to ensure that hard-working parents are supported, and our young people acquire the knowledge and skills they need to achieve lifelong success."

"Welland is home to thousands of wonderful people, with much of our growing city made up of families who have just moved here - and soon, Welland will be home to many more families who are expected to come," said Sue Barnett, Trustee for Welland and Chair of the District School Board of Niagara. "We are grateful to the province for helping us provide our school community with the facilities they deserve, and for investing in Quaker Road Public School, and in Welland."

The gym at the school will also be replaced.