Welland school will remain open despite 11 total cases of COVID

A letter has been sent to parents of a Welland school advising them of 5 more COVID cases.

The Acting Principal at Quaker Road Public School sent the letter Sunday to parents.

There are now a total of 11 cases of the virus at the school.

The letter says Public Health is not recommending closing the school, and they encourage parents to screen their children for any symptoms.

Students and staff who had contact with the individuals have been contacted.