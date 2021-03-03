Welland seeking feedback on trail use

The city of Welland wants to hear from trail users as officials work on a 20 year master plan.

WSP Canada has been hired by the city to delve into trail use and look at possible enhancements.

They will be considering how to improve connectivity between trails and on-road cycling routes, create new tourism and economic development opportunities, and connect residents with the area's natural heritage.

An online survey has been launched through the city's website, YourChannel, to collect feedback.