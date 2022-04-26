Welland sees a building boom for the start of 2022

It has been a great start to 2022 for building starts in Welland.

The city says building permits are up in the first quarter and they are on their way to another record breaking year.

173 permits have been issued in the first four months of the year and officials say that includes 309 new housing units.

"The number of permits issued to date is surprising only because the first quarter is generally slower due to the weather and ability to begin construction," said Grant Munday, director of planning and development services. "These numbers indicate that 2022 will be another strong year for the city in terms of growth in our community."

One of the major projects is at 350 Prince Charles Drive South where a planned seven-storey condominium is bringing 226 residential units.