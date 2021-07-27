Welland senior driving scooter dies after being hit by SUV

Police say an 88 yr old Welland man has died after his mobility scooter was hit by an SUV last week.

The crash happened on July 22, 2021, at approximately 9:10 a.m. in the area of Thorold Road and Prince Charles Drive after a red Ford Escape collided with the scooter being driven by the senior.

The Ford was being driven by a 46-year-old woman from Welland.

The 88 yr old man was rushed to hospital, and later died of his injuries.

Detectives from the Niagara Regional Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Services Unit were assigned to investigate the matter further.

The investigation has been ongoing since. No charges have been laid to date.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Anyone (residents or businesses) in the area with closed circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras are asked to review their footage for suspicious activity for the period between 7:00AM and 8:00AM on Sunday July 22nd.

