Welland signs MOU with Empire Communities for several projects including Forks Road Bridge

A company has been tapped to design and build a replacement for the Forks Road Bridge.

The City of Welland has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Empire Communities for several projects including the bridge.

The company will be working on a development at the former John Deere site and Dain East Islands and will also work on the urbanization of Forks Road from the Kingsway.

Empire Communities will be building a new outdoor flatwater multi-use facility next to the Welland International Flatwater Centre.

Once finished, the facility will include tennis courts, beach volleyball courts, a new clubhouse, pickleball courts, a yoga area, and basketball courts.

In all, the company will invest $1.5 million in each of the eligible properties in the Dain East Lands and former John Deere site.

Two new splash pads and playground equipment are also included in the proposal.

To help cement the deal, Empire Communities will be getting support through a variety of Community Improvement Plans and Financial Incentives including the Brownfields Tax Increment Grant Program, Building Permit Reduction, Development Charges Reduction, and Municipal Capital Facilities Agreements.