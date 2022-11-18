Welland suspends COVID-19 vaccine policy

Welland is suspending its COVID-19 vaccine policy for city employees.

Council members have voted to suspend the policy, that has been in effect since October 2021.

"We continue to encourage following all public health recommendations and guidelines to keep our staff and visitors safe," said Andrea Daisley, Human Resources Manager.

"The policy is only suspended at this time and remains a tool we can use if the requirement to do so arises."

City officials say they are ready to to reimplement the policy should there be a rise in COVID-19 cases or a staff outbrea