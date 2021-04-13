Welland takes 15th spot in Maclean's magazine's 'Canada's Best Communities'
Welland is getting some high praise after being listed among Maclean's magazine's 'Canada's Best Communities.'
Maclean's lists Welland as number 15 in their 2021 ranking of the best places to live in the country.
Some of the factors considered include affordability, population growth, taxes, crime, the weather, and internet access.
Mayor Frank Campion says, "We excel in amenities. It is one of the reasons people come here, there are parks and trails across the city for residents and visitors."
The top five spots went to Halifax, Fredericton, St. Thomas, Belleville, and Edmonton.
Niagara Falls also squeezed into the top 25, coming in at number 24.
St. Catharines rounds out the top three Niagara destinations to make the list at number 32.
The 'work from home' movement spurred by the pandemic weighed heavily in the latest rankings.
