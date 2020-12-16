Welland taxpayers will see small tax increase in 2021

Welland City Council approved its 2021 municipal budgets at last night’s City Council Meeting.

Taxpayers will see a 1.96 per cent increase on the municipal portion of their tax bill.

It means the average home assessed at $223,200 will pay about $35 dollars more in 2021.

Some of the highlights included in the 2021 budgets are a focus on essential infrastructure and investments in additional road resurfacing.

The city will also be replacing ageing water and wastewater infrastructure to reduce infiltration into the city’s wastewater system.