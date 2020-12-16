iHeartRadio
-4°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Welland taxpayers will see small tax increase in 2021

tax

Welland City Council approved its 2021 municipal budgets at last night’s City Council Meeting. 

Taxpayers will see a 1.96 per cent increase on the municipal portion of their tax bill.

It means the average home assessed at $223,200 will pay about $35 dollars more in 2021. 

Some of the highlights included in the 2021 budgets are a focus on essential infrastructure and investments in additional road resurfacing. 

The city will also be replacing ageing water and wastewater infrastructure to reduce infiltration into the city’s wastewater system.

Latest Audio