Welland telling residents what to do with extra ballots, saying issue stems from MPAC information

Welland is telling residents what to do with extra voter cards sent out as Ward 3 residents vote in a by-election to replace a city councillor.

Officials say they are aware of some residents receiving voter cards and kits addressed to individuals who no longer live at the mailing address they were delivered, and anyone receiving an extra ballot can return the envelope to City Hall by mail or at a drop box.

Four drop boxes will be sent up across the city at Civic Square, the Welland Community Wellness Complex, the Welland Library Main Branch and the Welland Library at the Seaway Mall.

Officials say per the Municipal Elections Act, it is illegal to vote without being entitled to do so or vote more times than the Act allows.

Electors should only complete the vote by mail kit addressed to them, and it is a federal crime to open or destroy mail not intended for you.

They say the additional voter cards result from a discrepancy in the voter list, which the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation provides to the City of Welland.

However, the records kept by MPAC are not always current, and municipalities cannot check and confirm all elector information.

Voting day for the Ward 3 by-election is on August 9, 2021.

More information about the by-election can be found at page https://www.welland.ca//Elections/index.asp

Residents with questions about the extra voter cards can contact the City Clerk's staff at 905-735-1700 or by emailing election@welland.ca.