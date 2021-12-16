Welland threats investigation leads to an arrest warrant
Niagara police arrested Joshua Nuziato on a Canada-wide parole warrant.
The Welland man is being held in custody after his arrest in Killaloe Wednesday and will be returned to Niagara at a later date.
He is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.
The charges stem from a threat complaint in Welland last November.
Police say the 23-year-old fled the scene at a high rate of speed after an attempted traffic stop.
Police called off a brief pursuit out of concern for public safety,
At the time of these offenses Nuziato was on parole while serving his sentence in the community for previous convictions.
