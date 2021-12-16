iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Welland threats investigation leads to an arrest warrant

MediaNRP-7

Niagara police arrested Joshua Nuziato on a Canada-wide parole warrant.

The Welland man is being held in custody after his arrest in Killaloe Wednesday and will be returned to Niagara at a later date.

He is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

The charges stem from a threat complaint in Welland last November.

Police say the 23-year-old fled the scene at a high rate of speed after an attempted traffic stop.

Police called off a brief pursuit out of concern for public safety,

At the time of these offenses Nuziato was on parole while serving his sentence in the community for previous convictions.

12

Latest Audio