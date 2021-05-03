Welland to hold by-election this summer to fill Ward 3 seat

Welland will be holding a by-election this summer to fill a Ward 3 seat.

City Council approved a by-law to hold the by-election during a special council meeting last week.

Candidates can file nomination forms by making an appointment with the Clerk's office Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Clerk's office can be reached by emailing clerk@welland.ca or calling 905-735-1700, ext. 1000.

The deadline to file is June 25th at 2 p.m.

Voting day is Monday, August 9th.

The seat was vacated earlier this year by former councillor Lucas Spinosa.

He made the decision after friends, family, and staff members at his business reported consistent harassment from members of the public following city council decisions.