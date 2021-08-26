Welland Transit returning to full service next month

Welland Transit is returning to full service next month.

Transit has been running reduced services during the pandemic, but brought back 30 minute service during peak times earlier this month.

Manager Edward Zahra is excited to ramp services back up. "There were layoffs in the beginning of the pandemic and I'm happy to say that we're fully staffed and prepared and ready to roll out this service come September 5th."

The change means full service will be available again Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 6 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday and holidays from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Welland Transit had been running hourly service on all routes since January ending at 9:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sunday and holidays