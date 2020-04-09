iHeartRadio
Welland Transit temporarily changing to reservation service

In response to COVID-19, Welland Transit is changing how they operate.

As of Monday, riders will have to call Welland Transit's office 24 hours before they're planning on making a trip out. 

Transit will pick you up and drop you off at your medical appointments, or to your job.

They will also take you to the grocery store a maximum of one time per week.

This service is free of charge. 

Call the office between 8am-3pm to book 905 735 1700 ext 2291 to book your ride.

A release from the city of Welland ridership is down 80%, and they hope this change will help discourage non-essential travel.
 

