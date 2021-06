Welland has installed a new outdoor gazebo for outdoor weddings.

The gazebo was installed along the waterfront behind the Civic Square.

Officials say it offers picturesque views perfect for outdoor wedding ceremonies.

Under Step one of Ontario's COVID reopening plan, ten people will be allowed at the gazebo for a marriage ceremony.

For more information on availability and fees, please contact the Clerks Office at 905-735-1700, Ext. 1000.