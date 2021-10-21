Welland waives business licence fees and temporary patios are a go for 2022

Welland is waiving all business license fees, and will continue to permit temporary patios and outdoor displays for 2022.

Officials say even though indoor dining has resumed, and proof of vaccination is required for those sitting down to meals, patios have proven to be a significant lifeboat for establishments to remain open and serve more customers.

Though licensing fees are waived for 2022, businesses are still required to obtain a valid license and all required inspections and applications still need to be completed.

300 business licences are usually issued yearly, and 23 approvals for new or expanded outdoor patios were given between 2020 and 2021.

Applications for 2022 patio and outdoor display licensing will be available in early 2022.

“We acknowledge that the food service industry has been hit hard, and they’re not alone, as many of our businesses in Welland have felt the effects of COVID-19,” said Mayor Frank Campion. “As a council, we need to find ways to help businesses in our city. Waiving these fees keeps more money in the pockets of our businesses while they try to recover, and we’re proud to continue with creative and effective ways to help them do that.”