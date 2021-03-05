Welland waiving business license fees for 2021
Welland is waiving business license fees for this year.
Automatic refunds are being issued for businesses that had already paid the 2021 fees.
Applications are still required to obtain a valid business license, but most of the costs associated with that process have been waived.
All necessary inspections will also need to be completed.
The waived fees do not include fire inspection costs.
The city issues an average of 300 business licenses each year.