The city of Welland wants residents to know they can warm up in the transit terminal.

Welland’s Warming Centre is located at the Welland Transit Terminal, 160 East Main St.

Transit staff are encouraging people to wear face coverings and practice social distancing while inside the Transit Terminal.

The terminal is open to residents looking to warm up Mondays to Saturdays 8 am – 8 pm, and Sundays 10 am – 5 pm.