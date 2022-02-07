Welland wants to see sidewalks cleared

Welland is reminding residents to clear off their sidewalks.

The city wants to make sure the walkways are safe for pedestrians and reminds homeowners that a by-law states that they are required to clear the sidewalks.

"We know these lasts rounds of snowstorms have been difficult to get caught up on from a clearing perspective," said CAO Steve Zorbas. "Our crews and community have done an outstanding job to date. We just want to remind everyone that we all have a role to play to ensure we have safe walkways and paths for people to get where they are going, whether that's in their own neighbourhoods or on city streets."

The city also wants to make sure that residents clear the area around any fire hydrant that may be on their property.

Officials say that every second in an emergency is critical, and not having to dig out a hydrant could save a life.