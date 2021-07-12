Welland Ward 3 residents will start receiving by-election vote-by-mail kits this week

Ward 3 residents in Welland may start getting their vote-by-mail kits this week for the upcoming by-election.

The kits include instructions to cast a ballot, but additional resources are available on the city's website, including a video on how to complete the vote-by-mail kit.

Ballot drop-boxes can be found at Civic Square, at the Welland Community Wellness Complex, at the Welland Library branch at 50 The Boardwalk, and at the Seaway Mall library branch.

The by-election date is set for Monday, August 9th.

It comes after former city councillor Lucas Spinosa resigned, citing persistent harassment of friends, family, and his employees.