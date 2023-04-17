Welland warning residents that ATVs, E-bikes, and other vehicles not allowed on parks and trails

Welland is out with a warning that ATVs and E-Bikes are not allowed on city parks and trails.

The city says all motorized vehicles are banned and those caught can face a $500 fine for the first offence, and $1000 for a subsequent offence.

City officials say parks and trails are meant for passive use, and motorized vehicles, such as ATVs and E-Bikes, can cause damage to the natural state of the areas and pose dangers to those using these areas on foot.

“Use of motorized vehicles in our parks and on our trails creates a safety risk for everyone,” said Rob Axiak, director of community services.

“Our parks and trails are critical pieces of social infrastructure, and motorized vehicles cause damage to the landscape. The City will not tolerate the sense of unease motorized vehicles create on trails for the rest of the community.”

Signage indicating the improper use of the parks and trails is on-site, and city staff continue to monitor areas where unlawful motorized vehicle usage is reported.

Anyone with questions or who would like to report a concern should contact the Niagara Regional Police.