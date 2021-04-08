Welland welcome new Deputy Fire Chief

Welland is welcoming a new Deputy Fire Chief to the team.

Burt Lamoureaux will step into the role after most recently serving as Hamilton's Assistant Deputy Chief.

Lamoureaux began his firefighting career in Ottawa.

He says, "I am thrilled and honored to work with the incredible staff at Welland Fire and to serve the community in Welland. Thank you for the warm welcome. Amazing things on the horizon!"

Back in December former Deputy Fire Chief Adam Eckhart was promoted to Chief.