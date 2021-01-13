Welland will close Jack Ballantyne Memorial Youth Arena for rest of season
The city of Welland is preparing for Ontario's stay-at-home order by announcing new measures, including the closure of an arena for the rest of the season.
The city says effective immediately, the Jack Ballantyne Memorial Youth Arena will be closed for the remainder of the 2020/2021 season.
The Welland Community Wellness Complex will remain closed, with hopes to re-open for winter programs on Feb. 22, 2021.
Playgrounds will remain open however outdoor public gatherings are restricted to a limit of 5 people.
Commissioning services will be available by appointment only on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday afternoons. To schedule an appointment, please contact 905-735-1700, ext. 0.
