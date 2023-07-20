Welland will offer businesses and organizations financial incentives to build affordable housing

Welland City Council has made a move to address the lack of affordable housing.

Councillors have voted to adopt an Affordable Rental Housing Community Improvement Plan (CIP) to help attract private property owners and non-profit housing agencies to build affordable rental housing.

The CIP and its programs will offer financial incentives to those businesses or organizations, who wish to build affordable rental housing.

It offers seven incentive programs: Tax Increment Grant, Affordable Housing Study Grant, Affordable Residential Forgivable Loan, Extended Benefits Grant, Municipal Fees Grant, Affordable Housing Reserve Fund, and Special Land Program.

For example, a property owner seeking to construct an affordable apartment in their home is eligible to receive up to a $20,000 forgivable loan.

"We've undertaken considerable consultation to develop the CIP," said Grant Munday, director of planning and development.

"We've taken everything we heard from the consultations and created a CIP designed to stimulate and promote the creation and longevity of affordable housing in the City of Welland."

If interested in applying for the incentives, please contact devserv@welland.ca.