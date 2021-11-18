Welland woman accepted into TikTok Indigenous Creators Program

A Welland woman has been selected by TikTok for its Indigenous Creators Program.

Vanessa Brousseau started making videos on the social media platform to raise awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada.

She runs an online store dedicated to supporting the cause.

The issue is close to her heart, her sister Pamela went missing from Timmins, ON 18 yrs ago.

Brousseau applied to join the program and was accepted.

"I wasn't expecting this, but I am thrilled. I have a lot of stories to tell, a lot of truth to tell. I can tell those stories in a beautiful way if I was given the proper skills."

The group of 30, meets several times a week to work on spreading the word about Canada's Indigenous culture.

The TikTok Accelerator for Indigenous Creators program is presented by the National Screen Institute.