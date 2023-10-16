Welland woman says running over fallen highway sign has cost her thousands of dollars

A Welland woman is speaking out after she ran over a fallen highway reflector sign, and then got the run-around from the Ontario government over who is to blame.

Angela Verde says three months ago, her early morning drive to the airport came to a halt on the QEW in Fort Erie, when she ran over a yellow highway reflector sign and pole.



Verde says repair costs to her vehicle topped $8,000, and she had to pay a $1,000 deductible on her insurance.

She says that has caused her annual insurance premium to increase by hundreds of dollars.

Verde reached out to her local MPP after she contacted the ministry, who then told her the sign was the responsibility of an independent contractor, who the ministry had hired to repair the section of road.

The contractor says it has nothing to do with them.

Niagara Centre NDP MPP Jeff Burch says his office faced the same issue, and he's now sent a letter to the Ford government and the new Transportation Minister, saying Verde has been treated unfairly.

Here is his letter:

October 16, 2023

Re: Angela Verde; claim for MV damages

Dear Mr. Sarkaria:

Three months ago, her early morning drive to the airport came to a clattering halt on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Fort Erie when she ran over a yellow highway reflector sign and pole.

Car repair costs have topped $8,000. Ms Verde had to file an insurance claim and pay a $1,000 deductible. Her annual insurance premium increased by hundreds of dollars. This will continue to impact her for years. She needs relief for the surprise expenses.

A funny thing happened when she contacted your ministry, whose sign caused all the trouble.

Ministry staff pointed the finger at the independent contractor who the ministry had hired to repair the section of road near where Ms Verde’s car was damaged. But the contractor said it wasn’t their sign, and they had nothing to do with it being on the highway. They pointed the finger back at the ministry.

Frustrated, Ms Verde called my office for help.

So we contacted the ministry. Who told us to talk to the contractor. Who told us to contact the ministry. Again with the endless circle in which an Ontario taxpayer is left holding the bag.

Adding insult to injury, a letter from the Ministry of Public and Service Delivery issued last week suggested if Ms Verde doesn’t like the government’s inaction, she can take it to court.

Minister, this is unacceptable.

Like every other driver in Ontario, Ms Verde is already paying the highest auto insurance premiums in the nation. Now, she’s out of pocket thousands of additional dollars because no one will take responsibility for government property that damaged her car and caused collateral damage to her household budget.

I have enclosed copies of the responses we received from your ministry, from the contractor hired by your ministry, and from the Ministry of Public and Service Delivery. Photos of Ms Verde’s damaged car and the road sign are also attached to this email.

Please review this situation and ensure Ms Verde is made whole.

Sincerely yours,